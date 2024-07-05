Samsung Electronics Union Set to Launch 3-Day Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

A workers’ union at Samsung Electronics is set to launch a three-day strike from Monday.According to industry sources, the National Samsung Electronics Union(NSEU) will kick off the strike with a rally at 11 a.m. Monday in front of the company’s facility in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.The NSEU said over eight thousand union members participated in its survey for the planned strike and that it expects more than five thousand of them to join the collective action.The union is demanding a significant salary raise for 855 union members who rejected this year's salary negotiation agreement and an extra day of annual leave for all workers. It is also demanding the company improve its performance-based bonus system and provide compensation for economic losses incurred during unpaid strikes.The union said it plans to stage a five-day walkout starting next Monday if it fails to reach an agreement with management during the latest strike.The NSEU's members account for about 24 percent of Samsung Electronics' total workforce of about 125-thousand.