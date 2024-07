Photo : YONHAP News

Hong Myung-bo, who led Ulsan HD FC to the past two K League 1 titles, returns as head coach of the South Korean men’s national football team.The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Hong's appointment on Sunday, marking the end of a five-month search for a new head coach to succeed Jurgen Klinsmann, who was fired in February following the Asian Cup.Hong was captain of the South Korea team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2002 and led the country’s under-23 team to bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.He is returning to the top job in a decade since 2014, when he led the national team as a head coach during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. South Korea was eliminated in the group stage at the event, for which Hong was deeply criticized.KFA technical director Lee Lim-saeng is expected to hold a press conference Monday to further discuss Hong's appointment.