Photo : YONHAP News

Passenger traffic at South Korean carriers jumped 29-point-one percent to hit a record high in the first half from a year earlier.According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Monday, the number of passengers who traveled on domestic and international flights offered by ten local airlines came to 47-point-56 million in the first six months of the year.The figure replaced the previous record of 47 million 40 thousand set in the first half of 2019.The surge in the first half is attributed to increased flights by low-cost carriers on short-haul routes amid high inflation and a weak won.If the pace continues in the second half, the figure for the whole year is likely to reach 100 million, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 93-point-47 million in 2019.