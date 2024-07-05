KCC Nominee Says Most Pressing Task is to Restore Public Broadcasters' Priority over Public Interests

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) said the state broadcasting watchdog's most pressing task is to find the rightful place of public broadcasting in the public sphere.Lee Jin-sook, President Yoon Suk Yeol's pick to lead the KCC, made the remark Monday while speaking to reporters about the need for broadcasters to prioritize their duties over public interests as well as the Broadcasting Act and the Act on the Establishment and Operation of the KCC.The Broadcasting Act stipulates public broadcasters' objectives as protecting viewer rights, democratically establishing public opinion and contributing toward the development of broadcasting and promotion of public welfare through their guaranteed freedom, autonomy and enhancement of public duty.The KCC Act states that the watchdog is tasked with enhancing broadcasters' freedom and fulfillment of public interests by actively responding to the amalgamation of broadcasting and communication and contributing to the promotion of public interest protection and welfare through autonomy.Lee said she expects to be formally appointed following a confirmation hearing, adding that she will faithfully carry out her duties granted by the Constitution and related law.