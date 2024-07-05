Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Minister Assesses Overall Economic Dynamics Declined due to Weakened Growth Momentum, Stagnant Productivity

Written: 2024-07-08 13:46:27Updated: 2024-07-08 13:51:12

Minister Assesses Overall Economic Dynamics Declined due to Weakened Growth Momentum, Stagnant Productivity

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok assessed that overall economic dynamics have declined due largely to weakened growth momentum and stagnation in productivity.

At a policy briefing to the parliamentary Strategy and Finance Committee on Monday, Choi gave the assessment, adding that small business owners' economic sentiments remain pessimistic due to inflation, high interests, and different pace of recovery in exports and domestic demand.

The minister said the government intends to exert full efforts toward stabilizing the livelihood economy and recovery, while pushing for structural reforms aimed at enhancing people's quality of life and economic sustainability. 

He also pledged to enforce measures to stabilize prices, reduce living expenses, and to better contain the rising household debt.

The minister, meanwhile, forecast the economy to expand two-point-six percent this year, citing slowing inflation and recoveries in exports and the manufacturing sector.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >