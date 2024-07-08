Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Hit Central and Southern Regions

Photo : Korea Meteorological Administration

Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning, are forecast to hit the nation's central region as well as parts of North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province throughout Monday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) earlier in the day issued a heavy rain advisory for Seoul, southern parts of the central region, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang, where downpours of up to 50 millimeters per hour are expected.According to the weather agency, total precipitation in the Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces could exceed 120 millimeters, over 100 millimeters in the capital area and eastern Gangwon Province, and up to 60 millimeters in North Jeolla.As of early Monday, rainfall was nearing levels requiring the dissemination of emergency disaster texts in Andong City and Yeongyang County in North Gyeongsang Province, which had recorded 52-point-five millimeters and 55-point-five millimeters of precipitation per hour, respectively.The KMA has also warned a heat wave and high humidity are expected to strike when the rain temporarily subsides, as daytime highs are set to range between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius nationwide.