Samsung Electronics Union Launches First Ever Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

A workers’ union at Samsung Electronics launched its first ever strike on Monday.The National Samsung Electronics Union(NSEU) kicked off the three-day strike with a rally that started at 11 a.m. in front of the company’s facility in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.The NSEU said six-thousand-540 union members participated in the rally, higher than the five-thousand it expected would join the collective action.Samsung Electronics said some three-thousand members participated in the strike and that there have been no disruptions to production so far.The union is demanding a significant salary raise for 855 union members who rejected this year's salary negotiation agreement and an extra day of annual leave for all workers. It is also demanding the company improve its performance-based bonus system and provide compensation for economic losses incurred during unpaid strikes.The union said it plans to stage a five-day walkout starting next Monday if it fails to reach an agreement with management during the latest strike.The NSEU's members account for about 24 percent of Samsung Electronics' total workforce of about 125-thousand.