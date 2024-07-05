Unification Ministry Expresses Regret over N. Korea's Meddling in Internal Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Unification has expressed deep regret over North Korea's meddling in South Korea's internal affairs, after Pyongyang issued a statement criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol.Ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam emphasized in a press briefing on Monday that the North's attempts to divide public opinion in the South will never work.The spokesperson urged the regime to first look back on its own isolation from the international community caused by its nuclear and missile provocations as well as its human rights violations.Earlier in the day, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement slamming Seoul for resuming live-fire artillery exercises near the land and maritime borders and accused President Yoon of attempting to use the drills to divert attention away from his falling approval rating.At a separate press briefing, defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said the South Korean military has conducted normal live-fire drills within its jurisdiction.