[Reuters] Yoon: Future of S. Korea-Russia Relations Depend on N. Korea-Russia Military Ties

Written: 2024-07-08 15:04:14Updated: 2024-07-08 15:20:22

Photo : S. Korean Presidential Office

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the future of South Korea's relations with Russia will entirely depend on Moscow's actions regarding its military cooperation with North Korea, urging the country to "sensibly decide" which side is more important for its interests.

In a written interview with Reuters released on Monday ahead of his participation at this week's North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit, Yoon said he plans to discuss with NATO leaders on the distinct threat Pyongyang poses on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe through its military ties with Moscow.

He said the military cooperation could include areas such as arms deals, transfers of military technology and assistance with strategic materials.

The South Korean leader then said Seoul would make a decision on supplying war-ravaged Ukraine with weapons based on how the recent comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed between Pyongyang and Moscow plays out.

Asked about a possible change of administration in the United States should former President Donald Trump win the November election, Yoon declined to comment, but stressed that the alliance will stay strong going forward regardless of which side wins.
