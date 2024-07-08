Heavy Rains Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rainfall in the central region, the Chuncheong provinces and North Gyeongsang Province on Monday have led to flooding and widespread damage.The North Gyeongsang Provincial government reported that as of 10 a.m., 197 people from 129 households were evacuated while a stream in Imdong-myeon in Andong City overflowed, leading to 19 residents being stranded. At least eight people were rescued by fire authorities.A man in his 50s from Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, went missing Monday morning after a reported landslide, while 78 residents were urgently evacuated in South Chungcheong Province due to landslide risks.In the city of Nonsan in South Chungcheong Province, a landslide warning was issued, with an evacuation order covering 231 residents in 125 vulnerable areas.The Korea Meteorological Administration said downpours of 30 to 59 millimeters per hour, accompanied by gusts of wind, thunder and lightning, were expected in the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province. People in affected areas have been asked to be on alert to avoid hazards caused by flooding and landslides.