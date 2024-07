Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Football Association(KFA) said Monday that Hong Myung-bo, the newly named head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, is the best person for the job.The KFA's technical director Lee Lim-saeng hailed Hong's appointment at a press conference, citing eight reasons he was picked, including his tactical philosophy and leadership skills.The 55-year-old is signed through the 2027 Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup, which will take place from January to February that year in Saudi Arabia.Hong, who previously managed the men's national team from 2013 to 2014, was announced as the permanent bench boss on Sunday, bringing an end to a five-month long search.His hiring comes after the KFA fired Jurgen Klinsmann in February after South Korea's elimination in the semifinals of the Asian Cup.