Gov't Publishes New Guidelines for Public Education on Unification

The government has published new guidelines for public education on inter-Korean unification, highlighting the current administration's views on "liberal democracy" and North Korea's totalitarian system and nuclear threats.The guidelines published Monday by the National Institute for Unification Education are comprised of two sections—one on understanding unification issues and another on North Korea.A segment on cooperation with the international community for unification has been revised to "unification diplomacy to promote freedom and solidarity" with the inclusion of contents on cooperative diplomacy between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, and unification diplomacy based on universal values.Reflecting last year's revision on the government's unification and North Korea policies, the section on building a basis for peaceful unification has been replaced with "liberal democracy-based unification."Information regarding the two Koreas' 2018 military agreement to diffuse military tensions, which Seoul suspended last month after Pyongyang's launch of more trash-carrying balloons over the border, was omitted from the guidelines.Contents on the North, meanwhile, included a more detailed explanation of Pyongyang's system of monolithic rule, power succession within the ruling Kim family and the state of human rights abuses in the country.