Top Office: It Won't Take Long to Decide on Reconsideration of Bill for Special Counsel Probe into Marine's Death

Written: 2024-07-08 17:29:38Updated: 2024-07-08 17:44:07

Photo : KBS News

The top office said Monday it will not take long to decide on a request to reconsider a bill mandating a special counsel probe into a controversial military report regarding a young Marine's death last year.

An official from the Presidential Office told reporters that the request came from the ruling People Power Party(PPP), adding that the "unconstitutional" bill mandating a special counsel investigation was passed in the National Assembly.

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to exercise his veto power against the bill, which was unilaterally passed last week by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).

With regard to the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency's decision not to refer Lim Seong-geun, the former Marine division commander at the center of allegations of interference in the military's initial inquiry into the Marine's death, to the prosecution, the official said the evidence produced by the police is very different from the suspicions that have been raised so far.

The official also expressed hope that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) will quickly conclude its investigation into the case and reveal the truth.
