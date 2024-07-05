Legislation and Judiciary Committee Call on CIO to Raid Presidential Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The Legislation and Judiciary Committee, led by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), has called on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) to raid the Presidential Office.The members of the committee held a press conference Monday at the National Assembly, raising questions about the CIO's will to investigate the top office over allegations of interference in the investigation into the death of a young Marine last year.The committee further noted that the CIO has not done enough to look into suspicions regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in alleged "lobbying" to save Lim Seong-geun, a former Marine division commander who was not among those referred to the prosecution in connection with the Marine's death.Pointing out that phone recordings are kept for a year by telecommunication companies, the committee said the CIO has not even secured call records from July 19, 2023, the day the Marine Corporal died in the line of duty, to early August.They stressed that President Yoon Suk Yeol's expected veto of the special counsel probe bill into the death of the Marine will make it very difficult to secure those phone recordings.