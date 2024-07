Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has vowed all-out efforts to restore the honor of late Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun and shed light on his death after the police unveiled the findings of their probe into the Marine's death.In a statement released on Monday, PPP floor spokesperson Park Jun-tae said through the police findings, another step has been taken toward finding the truth behind the death of the Marine during a heavy rain search and rescue operation last year.Park said now efforts must be made to swiftly prosecute and punish those responsible through the prosecution.He then urged the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) to promptly announce the findings of its own probe into Chae’s death.With respect to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Park said the DP is again insisting on pursuing a special counsel probe into a matter that is already being investigated by the CIO.