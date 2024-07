Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are set to see continued heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, up to more than 120 millimeters of rain is set to pound the Gangwon, Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces as well as the southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, northern areas of North Gyeongsang Province and western regions of South Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday and Wednesday.The heavy rain advisory that had been issued for the southern areas of Gyeonggi Province and northern parts of the Chungcheong provinces were lifted as of 4 p.m. Monday.Though the advisory has been removed, central regions and the Gyeongsang provinces are seeing ten to 20 millimeters of rain per hour.Rain will let up from Wednesday night.Morning lows will stand between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while afternoon highs will range between 25 and 30 degrees.