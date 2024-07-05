Yoon to Soon Decide on Opposition-led Special Counsel Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is soon expected to decide whether to veto the opposition-led bill for a special counsel probe into the controversial Marine death report.A presidential official told reporters on Monday that Yoon won't take too long to make a decision on the bill, noting that the ruling People Power Party has asked the president to reject it and that it is more unconstitutional than the previous version.While citing police probe results that found a key Marine division commander not responsible for the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun, the presidential aide suggested that suspicions regarding the case are not substantiated.The bill seeks to appoint an independent counsel to probe allegations that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration interfered in the military's report on its investigation into the death of the young Marine last year during a rescue operation.President Yoon in May vetoed a similar bill the members of the previous 21st National Assembly pushed to pass, but the newly-elected members of the opposition-dominated parliament are seeking again to launch a special counsel probe.