DP Seeks to Hold Hearing on Petition Calling for Pres. Yoon's Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will pursue holding a hearing on a petition posted on the National Assembly's petition board that calls for the introduction of a motion seeking the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.According to the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday, the committee will convene a full session on Tuesday afternoon to adopt a plan on holding a hearing on the said petition.The petition, which was posted on the parliamentary petition board on June 20, calls on parliament to submit a motion seeking Yoon’s impeachment on the grounds that he is unfit for the job.The petition notes allegations that Yoon exercised pressure in the Marine’s investigation into a young soldier's death, the controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's acceptance of a high-end handbag from an acquaintance and suspicions over a project to construct an expressway linking Seoul and the Gyeonggi county of Yangpyeong which was scrapped after the opposition alleged preferential treatment for the first lady’s family.The petition was handed over to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on June 24 after it collected more than 50-thousand signatures.As of 3 a.m. Monday, the petition had drawn some one-point-three million signatures.