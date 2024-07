Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are reportedly in negotiations to hold a bilateral summit on the sidelines of a gathering of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) in Washington this week.Quoting a diplomatic source, Japan's Kyodo News said on Monday that a meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is being fine-tuned.The heads of NATO's four partner states in the Indo-Pacific, namely South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, are also attending the NATO summit between Tuesday and Thursday.