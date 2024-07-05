One Dead as Heavy Rains Batter Southern Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

One person has died and dozens of homes flooded as heavy rains battered the southern regions.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, a man in his 50s died on Monday after an embankment collapsed in Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province.The headquarters said 23 homes were flooded and nearly 16-hundred people were temporarily evacuated across the nation as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, with authorities reporting 26 cases of damage to public facilities, including roads and river banks.More than 660 hectares of farmland have been flooded or washed away, while access has been restricted for over 300 sections of 13 national parks and over 100 riverbed roads and bridges nationwide.Citing a high risk of damage from accumulated rainfall, interior minister Lee Sang-min, who heads the headquarters, called for preemptive measures to restrict access to areas prone to landslides and flooding, including the evacuation of residents in affected areas.