Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in Hawaii to begin a five-day U.S. trip that includes his participation in the NATO summit.Yoon on Monday is scheduled to visit the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu to pay respects to fallen veterans of the Korean War. He will also have a dinner meeting with South Korean residents on the island.The president will visit the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Tuesday to receive a military and security briefing and encourage members of the American Armed Forces.According to the presidential office, Yoon’s visit to the command will demonstrate the strong alliance between Seoul and Washington and provide an opportunity to elevate their bilateral cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.Yoon will be in Washington D.C. from Wednesday to Thursday to attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) and other related events.