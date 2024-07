Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has said it does not agree with President Yoon Suk Yeol’s call for Moscow to adopt a “sensible” approach in choosing between the two Koreas based on its own interests.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik News on Monday that Russia is opposed to Yoon’s approach, stressing that Moscow supports building good relations with both North and South Korea, and all countries in the region.Peskov added that it is difficult to develop friendly relations with countries pursuing policies hostile to Russia.In a written interview with Reuters released Monday ahead of his participation at this week's North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit, Yoon said North Korea "is clearly a menace to the international society" and Russia should "sensibly judge" which of the two Koreas is more important and necessary for its interests.