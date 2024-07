Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of North Korean military education officials has reportedly left for Russia.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that the Korean People’s Army military education delegation led by Kim Kum-chol, president of Kim Il Sung Military University, departed for Russia on Monday.The report did not provide further details about the delegation or the purpose of the trip.This marks the first public visit by North Korean military officials to Russia since June 19, when the leaders of North Korea and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that calls for the two countries to provide military assistance to each other is either is attacked.Kim Il Sung Military University is an elite military academy for officers. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is known to have attended the school after studying in Switzerland.