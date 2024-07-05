Gov't Passes Motion Requesting Reconsideration of Bill for Special Counsel Probe into Marine's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has passed a motion demanding the National Assembly reconsider a bill mandating a special counsel probe into a military report regarding a Marine’s death last year.The Cabinet approved the motion Tuesday morning in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Han, in his opening remarks, criticized the main opposition Democratic Party for railroading the bill amid the paralysis and delayed opening of the 22nd National Assembly.He said the bill "excessively increased" the period of the special probe and the scope of persons subject to the probe, adding that an "unconstitutional" special probe cannot be a solution to the case.A similar bill was passed by the opposition-dominated parliament in May during the 21st Assembly, but was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and ultimately scrapped.Opposition parties introduced the latest version of the bill following the launch of the new National Assembly and railroaded it through despite strong opposition from the ruling People Power Party.