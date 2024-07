Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights will visit South Korea this week.The U.S. State Department said Monday that Ambassador Julie Turner is scheduled to visit Seoul from Wednesday to Saturday, ahead of North Korean Defectors' Day on Sunday.Turner will participate in the Seoul Forum on North Korean Human Rights on Thursday and meet with government officials, civil society organizations and industry groups to discuss supply chain due diligence and forced labor.She will underscore the unique role escapees play in exposing the regime’s human rights violations and abuses and advance a survivor-centered approach to accountability for North Korea’s human rights violations and abuses.The department added that North Korean escapees are a living testament to what is achievable for North Koreans living in freedom, vowing the U.S. will continue to work with South Korea to amplify their voices.