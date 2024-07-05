Gov't Considers Promoting 'Pedal Black Boxes' to Cover Unintentional Acceleration Accidents

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will consider promoting the installment of a black box or a camera system in vehicles to monitor which pedals are pressed by a driver in case of accidents attributed to unintended acceleration.The transport ministry said Tuesday that it plans to reiterate recommendations for car manufacturers to install "pedal black boxes."Automakers have refused such calls, citing the efficacy of event data recorders(EDR) included in their vehicles and challenges in changing vehicle designs.The ministry, however, said it will not require vehicles to be equipped with a pedal black box as it could lead to an increase in auto prices and trade disputes when applied to imports.The ministry is also reviewing other ways to promote installment of pedal black boxes such as offering incentives for drivers on their car insurance.Earlier, ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Lee Hun-seung said he tabled a revision bill aimed at requiring automakers and sellers to install the pedal black box with violators to face a maximum jail term of three years or fines of up to 30 million won, or around 22-thousand U.S. dollars.