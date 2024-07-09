Yoon, First Lady Kim Pay Respects to Korean War Veterans in Hawaii

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee paid their respects to fallen soldiers of the Korean War during a visit to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii on Monday.The presidential couple laid wreaths in honor of those who fought in the war. They also met with and expressed gratitude to six living Korean War veterans who attended the ceremony.The South Korean president and first lady also paid respects at the gravesite of First Lt. Benjamin Wilson, who had received the Medal of Honor, the U.S. Armed Forces' highest award for military valor in action, for his outstanding service in the Korean War.Established in 1949, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific is the final resting place for World War One, World War Two, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans.The remains of more than ten-thousand Korean War veterans are buried there, which is why it is symbolic of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.The cemetery is nicknamed "Punch Bowl" due to its setting as it is located in an extinct crater near the center of Honolulu.