Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vetoed a bill that had passed the opposition-strong parliament on a special counsel investigation into a military report on the death of a Marine last year.The presidential office said on Tuesday that Yoon, who is currently on a visit to Hawaii, electronically authorized a request for the National Assembly's reconsideration of the bill after it was approved by the Cabinet.The top office called for the bill's withdrawal, saying the outcome of a yearlong police investigation, as announced the previous day, had determined the substantive truth and with whom responsibility lies.Praying for the deceased Marine and expressing a deep condolence to his bereaved family, the top office called for an end to anyone's abuse of the tragedy for political purposes.This is the 15th parliament-passed bill to be vetoed by Yoon since he took office in May 2022, and the first under the 22nd National Assembly.