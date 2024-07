Photo : KBS News

Up to 150 millimeters of monsoon rainfall is expected in most parts of the country through Wednesday night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the precipitation is forecast to intensify from Tuesday night, due to southwesterly winds and approaching low pressure system from the Yellow Sea.The central region is projected to get up to 50 millimeters of rain per hour between late Tuesday and early Wednesday.For the southwestern Jeolla region, up to 50 millimeters per hour is expected from early Wednesday through the morning hours.The capital area, eastern Gangwon Province and the Chungcheong provinces could get up to 100 millimeters of cumulative rainfall, while southern parts of Gyeonggi Province get over 150 millimeters. Other regions in the south of the country may get as much as 80 millimeters of rain.