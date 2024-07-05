Yoon Seeking Bilateral Summits with over 10 State Leaders on Margins of NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is looking to hold bilateral summits with leaders from over ten countries, including Japan, on the margins of this week's North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in Washington.According to a senior presidential official who spoke to reporters in Hawaii on Tuesday, active progress has been made to arrange Yoon's one-on-ones with leaders from Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom. The official said the final list could change.Should Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet, they will likely exchange views on a recently signed comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between North Korea and Russia, and the North's continued military provocations.It remains uncertain, however, whether the two leaders will sit down for three-way talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.The South Korean leader is set to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday and have a meeting with leaders from three other NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific, namely Japan, Australia and New Zealand.