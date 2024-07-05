Menu Content

Jamsil Olympic Stadium to Temporarily Serve as Home Fields for LG Twins, Doosan Bears

Written: 2024-07-09 15:47:27Updated: 2024-07-09 16:27:10

Jamsil Olympic Stadium to Temporarily Serve as Home Fields for LG Twins, Doosan Bears

Photo : YONHAP News

The Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southeastern Seoul will serve as temporary home fields to the LG Twins and Doosan Bears starting 2027, while the Jamsil Baseball Stadium undergoes reconstruction to become a domed stadium.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday announced the relocation of the two teams during five KBO seasons from 2027 to 2031.

Up to 40 billion won, or around 29 million U.S. dollars, will be spent to replace the running tracks and football field at the Olympic stadium with a standard baseball field equipped with dugouts and other amenities.

The 60-thousand-seat stadium will be temporarily renovated to an 18-thousand-capacity ballpark, with a possibility of expanding to accommodate up to 34-thousand spectators during major games or postseason events.

As part of Seoul's broader plan to transform the Jamsil area into a major sports and entertainment district, the Jamsil Baseball Stadium is set to be rebuilt as a 30-thousand-seat domed stadium by March 2032.
