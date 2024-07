Photo : YONHAP News

The CEO of Ador, a sublabel of K-pop powerhouse Hybe appeared for police questioning on Tuesday, over alleged breach of trust.Min Hee-jin, who went in for questioning at the Yongsan Police Station at around 1:40 p.m. spoke to reporters and vowed to tell the truth, denying any allegation of breach of trust filed by Hybe.Back in April, Hybe said it was able to gather evidence to show that Min and others had plotted to seize control of the label under Ador CEO's initiative, and filed a complaint against them.Min, in response, denied the allegations, saying that it's impossible to seize control of the company under the current shareholder structure, adding that there have been no attempts of a breach of trust, nor any action undermining the company's values.The police questioned Hybe officials in May, and management officials of Ador last month.