DP Condemns Yoon's Veto of Special Counsel Probe Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol for again vetoing a bill mandating a special counsel probe into the military's handling of a Marine's death last year.DP floor spokesperson Yoon Jong-kun said at a National Assembly press conference on Tuesday that President Yoon exercising his veto right on the bill is a declaration of "all-out war against the people," adding that it is the beginning of the downfall of the Yoon administration.The spokesperson stressed that the veto goes against all the young people who served in the military, the parents who sent their children to the military and the foundation of the conservatives.He further explained that the bill was the last opportunity given by the public for Yoon and the conservatives to restore public trust, adding the public will never forgive the president for destroying the rule of law and the judicial system.The spokesperson vowed that the DP will continue to fight until the special counsel bill is passed and the truth behind the death of the young Marine is revealed.