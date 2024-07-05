DP-led Committee Seeks to Question First Lady at Presidential Impeachment Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing next week regarding an online petition calling for an impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The committee selected First Lady Kim Keon-hee and her mother Choi Eun-soon as witnesses to testify at the hearing.During a plenary session on Tuesday, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)-led committee reached the decision to hold the hearing for one week starting Friday next week.The plan for the hearing was unilaterally passed by the DP members of the committee as ruling People Power Party lawmakers boycotted the proceedings, protesting what they called the unfair management of the meeting.This comes in the wake of the National Assembly online petition calling for an impeachment of Yoon, which has garnered over one-point-three million signatures as of Tuesday.The committee also plans to call in those linked to alleged interference in the military's investigation into the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun, who died in the line of duty last year.