President Yoon Suk Yeol says North Korea and Russia’s military and economic cooperation are adding to the international community’s concerns.Yoon made the remark on Monday in Honolulu during a meeting with Korean residents as he said such collaboration is a direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions.He said the Pyongyang-Moscow cooperation comes as countries around the world are seeing a rise in consumer prices and are facing threats in terms of energy, food, supply chains and security with the Russia-Ukraine war lasting for two-and-a-half years.The president said South Korea will support the international community in swiftly ending the war and realizing peace and prosperity.Meanwhile, Yoon stressed that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is tighter and stronger than ever thanks to efforts by Korean residents in the U.S. who played the role of a bridge between Seoul and Washington.