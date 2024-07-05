Menu Content

Up to 150mm of Heavy Downpours Expected through Wednesday

Written: 2024-07-09 18:15:41Updated: 2024-07-09 18:44:14

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are expected to continue until late Wednesday with some parts of the nation to see more than 150 millimeters of heavy downpours through Wednesday. 

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the precipitation is forecast to intensify from Tuesday night, due to southwesterly winds and approaching low pressure system from the Yellow Sea.

Gangwon province and the central area will see up to 100 millimeters of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday while southern inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon province may see over 150 millimeters of rain. 

In the southwestern Jeolla region, up to 80 millimeters is expected while Gwangju may see more than 150 millimeters of rain. 

The southeastern Gyeongsang region will see up to 80 millimeters with Daegu expecting more than 120 millimeters of rain. The Northern region of  North Gyeongsang and Southern part of South Gyeongsang may see heavy rain of more than 150 millimeters. 

In Seongju and Yecheon in North Gyeongsang province, a landslide warning is in effect.
