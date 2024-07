Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Dog Meat Association(KDMA) says it will not cooperate in the implementation of a special law that prohibits the slaughter, breeding and distribution of dogs for consumption if the government fails to unveil measures to support dog meat industries by the end of the month.The association made the remark on Tuesday in a news conference held in front of the Board of Audit and Inspection building in Seoul.It claimed that the government is disregarding dog meat businesses’ rights by failing to draw up a basic plan on helping such businesses even though the special law was enacted six months ago and promulgated 155 days ago.The law, which was promulgated in February, is set to go into effect on August 7.The KDMA filed a constitutional complaint earlier in March, claiming that the law infringes on the dog meat industries’ freedom to choose an occupation and the public’s freedom to eat.