Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics continued their second straight day of strike over a pay raise on Tuesday.This comes as the National Samsung Electronics Union(NSEU), the largest labor union at the world's largest memory chipmaker, launched the three-day strike Monday, marking the first strike since the founding of the company.The NSEU said some four to five thousand unionized workers took part in a rally on Monday to kick off the strike, while the management and police estimated the figure to be around three thousand.Despite the strike, Samsung Electronics said there had been no disruptions to production during the first two days of the collective action.The labor union has warned that it would stage an indefinite strike if management fails to make an offer by Wednesday.