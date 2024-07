Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean athletes competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris held an official launch ceremony for the delegation at the Olympic Park in southern Seoul on Tuesday and pledged to perform their best in the games kicking off on July 26.The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) hosted the ceremony which was attended by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, culture and sports minister Yu In-chon, KSOC President Lee Kee-heung and the head of the national team, Jung Kang-sun, among others.South Korea is sending a 262-member contingent to Paris that includes 144 athletes who will compete in 22 events.The country will be sending the smallest number of athletes in 48 years due to poor performance in group ball games, with the exception of women’s handball.South Korea is aiming to grab more than five gold medals to place within the top 15 countries in the overall medal tally.