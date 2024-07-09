Yoon Stresses Strong Power, Solidarity among Value-Sharing Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that strong power and solidarity among countries that share values are essential to protect liberal democracy and economic prosperity from reckless forces, criticizing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.The president made the remarks on Tuesday during a visit to the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii.Receiving a security briefing from Commander Samuel Paparo, Yoon said that North Korea is threatening not only the Korean Peninsula but also world peace through illegal arms trade with Russia.Yoon said that the Rim of the Pacific Exercise is under way in waters off Hawaii involving South Korea, the U.S. and their allies, stressing strong power based on solid commitment and cooperation is the driving force that firmly protects the regional order based on norms and values.The president said the command supports the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture and plays a central role in providing and deploying U.S. assets in the event of an emergency on the peninsula, calling it the pillar of South Korea-U.S. alliance.Yoon then encouraged the servicemen of the command, saying that their dedication and effort are the true driving force behind the strong South Korea-U.S. alliance, South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, and solidarity in the international community.This marks the first visit to the command by a South Korean president in 29 years and the first since the command was renamed Indo-Pacific Command in 2018.