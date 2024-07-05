49 Homes Flooded, over 3,000 People Evacuated as Heavy Rains Pound Southern Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of homes were flooded and thousands of people were evacuated as heavy rain pounded North Gyeongsang and South Chungcheong Provinces on Tuesday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday morning, 49 homes were flooded and over three thousand people were temporarily evacuated across the nation since Monday. About 16-hundred of the evacuated people have yet to return home.Authorities received reports of 195 cases of damage to public facilities, including roads and river banks.Nearly one thousand hectares of farmland have been flooded or washed away, while access has been restricted for 47 roads and underpasses and 219 riverbed roads and bridges nationwide.President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed relevant ministries to mobilize all available personnel and equipment to rescue people and prevent damage by heavy rains.The interior ministry upgraded the heavy rain response posture by the headquarters to Level Two on early Wednesday, elevating the heavy rain alert by one notch to the second highest “alert.”