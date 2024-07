Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s monthly job growth stayed below 100-thousand for the second consecutive month in June.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28-point-nine million in June, up 96-thousand from the same month last year.Job growth increased from 173-thousand in March to 261-thousand in April before plunging to 80-thousand in May.By age group, the largest drop was among people aged 15 to 29 with a year-on-year decrease of 149-thousand, while the figure for those aged 60 and older increased by 258-thousand.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older remained unchanged from a year ago at 63-point-five percent last month. The jobless rate rose by zero-point-two percentage points on-year to two-point-nine percent in June.