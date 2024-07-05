S. Korea's Hanwha Aerospace Signs 1.3 Tln Won Deal to Export K9 Howitzers to Romania

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace signed a deal worth one-point-three trillion won or around 938 million dollars to export weapons including the K9 howitzers to Romania.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Wednesday, Hanwha Aerospace signed the contract with the Romanian defense ministry to supply weapons and ammunition, including 54 K9 self-propelled howitzers and 36 K-10 armored ammunition resupply vehicles.The deal is the biggest in Romania's arms acquisition over the past seven years.With the deal, Romania has become the ninth country to acquire K9 self-propelled howitzers, after Australia, Egypt, India, Norway, Estonia, Turkey, Poland and Finland.The DAPA said that South Korea and Romania have had brisk high-level exchanges around last year when they marked the 15th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic partnership.Romania confirmed the decision to acquire K9 howitzers last month during defense minister Shin Won-sik’s visit to the country.