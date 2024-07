Photo : YONHAP News

More than 800 reports were made to the emergency number 119 in just five hours as torrential rains pounded Chuncheong Province early on Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), Seocheon County in South Chungcheong Province saw 111-point-five millimeters of rain for one hour from 2:16 a.m. Wednesday.As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Seocheon received cumulative precipitation of 281 millimeters since 5 p.m. Monday, while Nonsan and Geumsan saw 248 and 220 millimeters, each.The regional fire authorities received a total of 835 reports in relation to the extreme downpour through the 119 emergency hotline between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday.A fire official said that the department could not respond to many of the reports, as so many phone calls were flooding in at once.