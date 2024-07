Photo : YONHAP News

All train services on the Janghang, Gyeongbuk and Chungbuk Lines have been suspended due to heavy downpour in Chungcheong and southern regions.KORAIL and the ministry of land, infrastructure and transport said on Wednesday that operations of regular trains, such as Mugunghwa and ITX Saemaeul trains, will be suspended or adjusted for safety reasons.The Gyeongbuk Line linking Gimcheon and Yeongju will be suspended until midnight Wednesday, while the Janghang Line and the Chungbuk Line will be suspended until 6 p.m. and noon, respectively.KORAIL said the suspension is a preemptive measure to secure safety for passengers from potential flooding and landslides from the heavy downpour.It added that the high-speed KTX trains were operating normally, although they may run slowly due to heavy rain.