Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union of Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it will go on strike indefinitely from Thursday.The announcement came on the last day of a three-day general strike being held by the National Samsung Electronics Union(NSEU).The union said that it made the decision after management showed no intention of holding talks even after the general strike began.According to the NSEU, about 65-hundred unionized workers expressed their intent to participate in the first general strike.The union estimated around five thousand unionized workers took part in a rally on Monday, which was the first day of the ongoing strike.The union is demanding a wage increase and an extra day of annual leave for unionized workers, as well as improvements to the performance-based bonus system and compensation for economic losses incurred during unpaid strikes.