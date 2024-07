Photo : KBS

Four people are dead and one is missing in the nation's central Chungcheong provinces and southeastern city of Daegu amid a heavy downpour overnight surpassing 100 millimeters per hour in some areas.According to fire authorities, a man was found dead inside an elevator of a flooded studio apartment building in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province early Wednesday, while another man in his 70s died after his house collapsed from a landslide in Seocheon County.In Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, a man in his 70s died Wednesday morning after the car he was driving rolled over into a stream amid a strong current.In Daegu, a man in his 60s was found dead after being swept away on his farmland.Police are searching for a man in his 70s who went missing in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province, after the container home he was living in was flooded by heavy rain.