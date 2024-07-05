Yoon Departs for Washington to Attend NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who wrapped up his two-day visit to Hawaii, has left for Washington to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit.Before boarding the presidential plane from Hickam Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon, local time, Yoon visited the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to check up on the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the two sides' combined defense posture.On Monday, Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee paid respect to Korean War veterans laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, and also met with Korean residents in the U.S. island state.During the NATO summit through Thursday, Yoon is set to send a strong message to North Korea and Russia through solidarity with states sharing the democratic value, while seeking real cooperation in security and defense with the countries in attendance.On the margins of the multilateral forum, Yoon will hold bilateral talks with leaders from over ten countries, meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as leaders from three other NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific, namely Japan, Australia and New Zealand.