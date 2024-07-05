Menu Content

NATO Welcomes Any Form of S. Korean Support to Help Bolster Ukraine's Defense Capabilities

Written: 2024-07-10 13:55:10Updated: 2024-07-10 15:04:31

Photo : Reuters / YONHAP News

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) has welcomed any form of South Korea's support to help strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in its war against Russia.

At a news briefing on the opening of the 75th NATO summit in Washington on Tuesday, a senior NATO official said regarding South Korea's provision of weapons to Ukraine, the international community is ultimately interested in ensuring that Russia does not achieve victory.

Emphasizing that the outcome of the conflict has strategic implications for both Europe and Asia, the official said anything that Seoul can do to help improve Ukraine's ability to defend itself against an illegal invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin would be "warmly welcomed."

When asked about future arms dealings between Pyongyang and Moscow after their leaders' signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, the official said the biggest thing that Russia needs from the North at this point are artillery munitions and ballistic missiles.

The official said Russia has made use of North Korean munitions and missiles on the battlefield, adding that they have had an impact on the war.
