PPP Pledges to Block Presidential Impeachment Hearing, DP Alleges State Interference by First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) pledged to block the opposition-led hearing on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) accused First Lady Kim Keon-hee of interfering in state affairs.At a meeting with local press on Wednesday, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho slammed the opposition for unilaterally approving on Tuesday the hearing through the Legislation and Judiciary Committee. He said the hearing, which includes allegations from prior to Yoon's presidency, goes against the Constitution and the law, and should be declared "null and void."Should the opposition members on the judiciary committee file a complaint against witnesses for being absent at the hearing, Choo said his party will file complaints against committee chair Jung Chung-rae and DP members for false accusation and coercion.DP acting chief and floor leader Park Chan-dae criticized the ruling side regarding controversy over text messages sent by the first lady to PPP chair nominee Han Dong-hoon ahead of April's general elections, saying Kim's alleged intervention in state affairs cannot be ruled out.Referring to a part in the texts mentioning "usage of a team handling online comments," Park said it implies that there may have been a scheme for opinion rigging, adding if found to be true, the administration would face criticism over alleged influence peddling and breach of state discipline.